Forecast updated on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 12:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins
Today: Sunny. Highs: 30-33° Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 23-29° Winds: S 5-9 mph
Sunday: Partly sunny and increasing in clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: 49-52° Lows: 27-32° Winds: SW 13-18 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 33-39° Lows: 30-35°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 24-28° Lows: 18-23°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 34-37° Lows: 15-22°
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Highs: 42-46° Lows: 28-30°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! Temperatures fell to the teens in some areas as we had freezing temperatures overnight. Today will be another bitterly cold day on Delmarva with high temperatures forecasted to stick around freezing all day. We can expect sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures making it to the low to mid-30s. By the evening we will be under mostly clear skies as the temperatures fall to the upper 20s.
Sunday will be a sunny, dry, and mild day to start, but as the afternoon comes to a close we will see our next cold front make it into the forecast. The temperature on Sunday will rise from the upper 20s to the low 50s by the afternoon. The approaching cold front will bring rain across Delmarva. Cold air will be returning behind the front as we move into a new work week. Temperatures Sunday night will be in the low 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies as the cold front progresses out to sea.
Monday will be another cold day. High temperatures will be around the low to mid-30s for the majority of the day. We will see sunny skies throughout the day as high pressure returns to the region. We will have a frigid Monday evening as temperatures begin to fall to the upper teens into Tuesday.
The rest of the workweek will be dry with temperatures below average for this time of year.
The average temperature for early January is 46 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.