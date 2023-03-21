DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday: Sunny in the morning, then some mid- and high-level clouds in the afternoon. Mild. Highs near 60°F.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs near 70°F.
Friday: A slight chance for a few afternoon showers. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Showers likely. Warm. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 36°F.
High pressure is centering itself over Delmarva on this first full day of the spring season.
Today, winds will be relatively light, slowly shifting to a southerly direction. Skies will start off sunny, but with the wind shift, humidity will increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere, which means some mid- and high-level clouds will develop during the afternoon, making for filtered sunshine. The bigger headline will be mild temperatures, which will make it into the mid 60s Monday afternoon.
The high will start to slide east as we work our way into Wednesday. This will set up a more consistent southerly flow that will continue to bring a more humid airmass into our region. Expect increasing clouds on Wednesday, with continued mild temperatures.
Then a low pressure system will pass to our north. It will try to swing a cold front through the Mid-Atlantic, but the aforementioned high pressure will try to keep it north. However, it may make it far enough south to trigger a few showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, but significant rainfall is unlikely.
Then that cold front will retreat to the north as a warm front toward the end of the week.
For now, we're calling for a chance of a few showers Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures turn unseasonably warm, with highs on Thursday and Friday reaching the low 70s.
A second cold front could bring more widespread rain showers on Saturday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near to slightly below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for March 28-April 3.