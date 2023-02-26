DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Areas of fog early, then mostly sunny and mild. Breezy. Winds from the west could gust to 20 mph or more at times. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
Monday: Rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Rain likely, with a wintry mix possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
Saturday was a deceptive day that started out sunny and seasonable, but by afternoon all of Delmarva was seeing rain or wintry mix. Only a light coating fell, mainly in Delaware.
Otherwise, Sunday will definitely be the better of the two weekend days. As high pressure builds in, expect clearing skies and seasonably mild afternoon highs in the low 50s. It will be breezy, with a westerly wind that could gust to 20 mph or more at times.
A low pressure system will approach on Monday. The morning hours will likely stay dry, but showers will develop over Delmarva in the afternoon, with some locally heavy rain likely in the evening. Temperatures will be well above freezing, so no wintry mix is expected.
Warm high pressure will then build in to the Mid-Atlantic for Tuesday and Wednesday, when we'll have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s.
Then a "one-two punch" storm system will bring our next chances for rain, and maybe even some wintry mix late in the week. A low pressure system will approach Thursday morning, bringing widespread showers to Delmarva.
As that low departs Thursday night, a low will develop along its trailing cold front that will be a weather-maker on Friday. The storm will approach from the southwest, so we could start off with some snow or wintry mix Friday morning, especially on the Midshore and in Delaware, but by late afternoon, all of Delmarva should see plain rain.
Sunshine returns next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures near or slightly above normal and precipitation near normal for March 5-11.