Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Nearly perfect spring weather will continue tonight and Thursday as a mild westerly wind flow continues across Delmarva. A weak front will approach with some clouds later Friday, but it will stay very mild. A little cooler air will arrive over the weekend with some showers Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend will be cooler but still ten degrees above the average for mid-March! A stronger cold front will arrive Monday with below normal temperatures returning next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 45°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with high clouds. Very mild. High 74°. Beaches 69°. Wind: W 7-14 mph.
Thursday Night: Mainly clear and milder. Low 53°. Wind: SW 6-14 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds with some evening showers likely. Very mild and breezy. High 75°. Beaches 75°. Wind: W 12-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be cool with lows near 45 degrees by sunrise. Winds will diminish to 2-6 mph from the SW.
Thursday will be a little milder than today, with high temps. reaching 74 degrees or a little higher. This is 20 degrees above the average for mid-March! Winds will increase a little with a west wind at 7-14 mph. There will be some periods of high clouds but it will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine. A breeze will develop Thursday night, and it will be unusually mild with lows near 53 degrees by daybreak Friday.
Friday will stay very mild with high temps. reaching 74 degrees or a little higher. Winds will be from the west at 12-22 mph and the afternoon will feel quite breezy. Look for increasing clouds during the day and there will be some showers Friday evening into early Saturday as a weak cool front passes through Delmarva.
In the long range: Saturday looks partly sunny and cooler with temps. Near 62-64° in the afternoon. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers around, and the temps. will still reach the mid-60s.
A cold front will bring the temps. down to the mid 50's Monday with a chilly NW wind. The cold front will bring very chilly air back to the area on Tuesday with lows near 31° and high temps. only around 47°. Wednesday looks dry and chilly with a high near 50°.
The average low for today is 34° and the high is 54°.