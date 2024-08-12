Forecast updated on Monday, 13 August 2024, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:A large and weak high pressure system covers the Midwest and this has brought a a Canadian air mass of cooler and much drier air to the entire region. This dry air will linger into Wednesday with the humidity rising some by late week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Low 63-64°. Wind: NW 1-5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some high clouds. Pleasantly warm and not humid. High 83°. Wind: NW 2-7 mph. Beaches reach 78°. Winds near the coast will turn to the NE at 5-11 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low 63-64°. Wind: N 0-3 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 83-85°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Beaches reach 78° with a NE wind at 10 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for fair to partly cloudy skies tonight across the region. It will be pleasant with cooler temps. than we have seen for a while as lows dip into the low to mid 60's. Winds will be light.
Tuesday looks mainly sunny with some high clouds and afternoon temps. in the low 80's. The dew points will stay near 60 which is much lower than last week, so the air will feel quite pleasant. Winds will be light.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a light north wind and the low humidity will continue. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-80's. Beaches will see an onshore flow and stay in the mid 70's all day.
In the long-range: Skies will remain fair through Friday with a little more humidity in the air. Look for highs in the mid 80's and lows in the mid-60's. This is close to the average for mid-August. It will turn more humid by the weekend with clouds increasing. We will see some showers Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temps. around 83-84°.
The average low for mid August is 67° and the high is 86°.