Forecast updated on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, at 4:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A dry and mild air mass remains over the region this evening and tomorrow will be another day with a real fall feel in the air. More humid and warmer weather will return over the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and unusually cool for August! Low 51-54°. Wind: N 0-3 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, and very pleasant. High 77-79°. Wind: NW 1-7 mph. Beaches reach 75° with a N wind at 1-8 mph PM.
Thursday Night: Clear and unusually cool for August! Low 54-56°. Wind: Light.
Friday: Sunny, and pleasantly warm. High 80-82°. Wind: NE 1-7 mph. Beaches reach 76° with a NE wind at 1-6 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Another unusually cool summer night is on the way as a dry Canadian air mass settles over the area. Skies will be clear and low temps. will be near 51-54 degrees by sunrise! Winds will be light from the north at 0-6 mph.
Dry air with sunshine will continue Thursday with temperatures warming just slightly to around 79° in the later afternoon. The highest temps. will be near 77-79° with a dry feel to the air. Winds will be light from the north all day. Temps. will fall into the upper 60's by mid-evening with low temps. Thursday night near 57-59 degrees. This is well below normal for late August.
Friday looks sunny and it will be just a bit warmer with the humidity rising some as well. It will still be quite pleasant by late August standards with PM temps. reaching 80-82° in the afternoon. Winds will be light as a high pressure system passes over Delmarva. Temps. will fall to near 60° by early Saturday.
In the long-range: It will turn warmer and slightly more humid Friday and then become balmy again over the weekend. Look for high temps. near 82 Friday then in the mid 80's From Saturday through Monday. Low temps. will be in the upper 50's Thursday, but warm to the mid 60's Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be balmy with higher humidity and PM high temps. around 86-88°. A coastal sea breeze will cool the beaches to the mid 70's in the afternoon hours for most of the week.
The average low for late August is 66° and the high is 85°.