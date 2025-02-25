DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Chance of afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Cooler and windy. Highs around 50°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Cool. Highs in the low 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
A weak cold front crossing Delmarva Tuesday afternoon has brought some clouds, but any precipitation has been confined to areas well to our north.
As the front clears Tuesday evening, high pressure builds in from the west, clearing skies by mid-evening. Overnight Tuesday, clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 30s; some frost is possible by sunrise Wednesday.
High pressure will be in charge Wednesday, which will feature mostly sunny skies and mild afternoon highs in the low 60s. Light winds will shift from the north to the south.
Clouds increase Wednesday evening, along with winds becoming gusty late.
The next weather-maker will arrive Thursday afternoon in the form of a stronger cold front. Winds will also become gusty, with southerly winds gusting to 25 mph or more at times.
Scattered showers are expected Thursday afternoon and evening, possibly lingering into early on Friday.
In the wake of that front, we'll have a return to sunshine Friday with gusty northwest winds which will push temperatures down to about 50 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year.
Another one or two cold fronts could swing across Delmarva next weekend, but so far longer-range guidance is suggesting these fronts will be mainly dry. They will likely bring increased cloud cover, though, as well as chilly temperatures and gusty winds for the beginning of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for March 3 - March 9.