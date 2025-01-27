DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Winds from the west could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Winds from the southwest could gust to 25-30 mph at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.
Friday: Increasing clouds with rain late. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Rain likely, especially in the morning. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
After an unusually long stretch of unseasonably cold weather, we're getting a break this week in the form of milder temperatures.
With high pressure in charge, skies Monday night will be mostly clear with mild overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
On Tuesday, with high pressure to our south, and a clipper system passing well to our north, we're going to see breezier conditions, with west winds gusting to 25 mph or more at times. While both systems will be far enough away that we'll have mostly sunny skies over Delmarva, the gusty wind will keep temperatures down (but slightly above normal!) in the mid to upper 40s.
The pressure gradient driving Tuesday's gusty winds will tighten a little bit on Wednesday making for even windier conditions, with a southwest wind that will simultaneously push afternoon highs into the mid 50s and increase wildfire danger in areas where snow melted long ago. Relative humidity could fall into the 15-30% range.
A cold front on the back side of the northern stream clipper system will also bring some wind gusts, and cooler temperatures for Thursday, when highs will only reach the low 40s.
Then a low pressure system from the Mid-Mississippi Valley will approach on Friday. We'll see rain develop as the associated warm front lifts over Delmarva Friday night, with rain likely continuing through early Saturday as the storm pulls away to the east. At this time, it looks like temperatures will be warm enough that all precipitation should be just plain rain.