Forecast updated on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A strong low-pressure system in the Atlantic brought rain and wind to all of Delmarva today but skies will clear Monday and winds will diminish. Milder air will soon return with above-normal temperatures through Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Winds diminishing. Low 35-36°. Winds: NW 7-14 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and mild. A few high clouds. High 56°. Winds: NW 3-9 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 39°. Winds: S 1-8 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing high cloud. Becoming windy and warmer PM. High 66°. Winds: S 14-24 mph. Wind gusts to 35 mph PM. Beaches stay near 50° PM.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be mainly clear and chilly tonight, with a light NW breeze as a weak high-pressure system approaches from the west. Look for lows near 35° by sunrise, with a northwest wind at 7-14 mph.
Tuesday looks dry and sunny with a light NW wind around a weak high-pressure cell. Afternoon temps. will be mild with most spots seeing the mid 50's in the afternoon. We will see a few high clouds during the day.
Wednesday will be warmer with increasing high clouds and winds. Afternoon temps. will be milder with most spots seeing the mid 60's in the afternoon! Winds will become gusty from the south at 15-25 mph in the afternoon hours as a cold front slowly approaches from the Midwest. The beaches will be cooler with temps. Near 50 degrees and winds in open areas will gust to over 33 mph.
In the longer range: It will be windy and very mild Thursday before rain returns Thursday night into Friday morning. High temps. Thursday will be windy and mild with temps. in the 60's! Colder weather will return behind a cold front Friday morning.
Look for lows near 27 Saturday morning, with temps. in the mid 40's Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be milder with high temps. in the mid 50's. We will be back into the 60's with sunshine by Monday.
The average low for mid-February is 29°, with a high temp. of 48°.