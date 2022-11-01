Forecast updated on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, and a little cooler. Low 52°. Beaches near 54°. Wind: NW 3-9 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High 69°. Beaches 65° PM. Wind: N/NE 6-14 mph. Winds: NE 8-12 mph on the coast.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, and a little cooler. Low 51°. Beaches near 57°. Wind: NE 2-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 69°. Beaches 63° PM. Wind: NE/E 2-8 mph. Winds: NE 8-14 mph on the coast.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will clear tonight with a little cooler and drier air arriving. Look for lows near 52° by sunrise Wednesday.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild, with afternoon high temps. near 69°. Winds will remain from the North at 7-14 mph in the afternoon. This is still nearly 5 degrees above the average for early November. Wednesday night will be fair and cool with lows near 50 degrees.
High pressure will remain over the area and Thursday looks mostly sunny. It will stay mild, with afternoon temps. peaking at 68-70° just before 3 PM. We may see some high clouds at times, and the beaches will be cooler with temps. in the low 60's as winds turn to the NE/E at 3-8 mph inland and near 6-12 mph on the coast.
In the long range, very mild air will linger across Delmarva into the weekend. Look for sunshine Friday with high temps. near 72 degrees. Even warmer weather is likely for the weekend with temps. in the mid 70's Saturday through Monday, and little or no rain is expected! The entire region will see temps. of 10-15 degrees above normal by Saturday.
The average high for today is 64° with an average low of 42°.