DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early, then rain develops by afternoon. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday night: Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly, and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Friday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs around 40°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 31°F.
After a front brought some showers early Monday, we've had a quite Tuesday on Delmarva, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.
The mostly cloudy and quiet conditions will continue Tuesday night before another storm system arrives on Wednesday. This will be along a frontal boundary stretching from the Lower Mississippi River Valley to the Mid-Atlantic. A low developing along that boundary will bring rain starting Wednesday afternoon to Delmarva. The rain will continue into Wednesday night. This won't be a huge soaker of a rain event, but the peninsula should expect about ¼" of rain from this event.
After that low passes, cold high pressure will build in. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with gusty north winds pushing temperatures down into the cooler, but seasonable upper 40s.
Some more clouds are likely Friday afternoon as a trough digs into the eastern United States. An impulse of energy rounding the bottom of the trough could bring some light showers or snow flurries Friday night, although no travel effects are expected.
Then we'll get a reinforcing shot of very cold air for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s, and Sunday will be sunny, but with highs barely making it above freezing.