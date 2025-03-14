Forecast updated on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 10:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 42º. Wind: SE 3-9 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, the partly sunny PM. Breezy and much warmer PM. High 60-64º. Wind: S 6-13 mph. Wind gusts over 15 mph possible PM. Beaches near 54°.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Breezy. Low 58-60º. Wind: S 7-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunderstorms likely. Some heavy downpours are likely. High 70-72º. Wind: SW 12-28 mph. Beaches: High 64º with wind S 14-30 mph. Wind gusts over 44 mph likely later PM.
Chilly air covers much of the northeastern third of the country this evening, with warmer air across the Plains as a strong low pressure system drags a cold front across the region. There is some severe weather along the front as well tonight. An outbreak of severe storms, with a few large tornadoes, is likely across Miss. and Alabama Saturday night as a deep layer of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and strong wind shear combine over that region.
Temps. have passed 80 degrees in some areas of Texas and Louisiana, and winds are strong ahead of, and just behind, the cool front. We will see chilly air with light winds tonight and a few clouds. Look for low temperatures near 45 degrees by sunrise with a NE wind at 3-10 mph.
Tomorrow looks mostly sunny, and it will be warmer as a south wind develops. Winds will be stronger by afternoon with temps. near 70 degrees away from the coast. Winds will gust to over 23 mph in the midday and afternoon hours. Beaches will be cool with temps. near 60 degrees or in the 50’s right by the water. Saturday night will be mild, with low temps. near 57-60 degrees by daybreak Sunday, and it will stay breezy all night.
Sunday looks windy and mild with rain and some heavy downpours likely in the afternoon and evening. Look for temps. around 70 degrees. We may see a few rumbles of thunder as well with some cells having gusty winds. Winds may gust to near 34 mph in open areas Sunday. Sunday night will bring rain early then temps. near 48-50 degrees by daybreak Monday under mostly cloudy skies.
In the long-range: Monday will be cloudy, but cooler, with PM Temps. near 58 degrees. Spotty showers are possible Monday. Tuesday looks mainly sunny with afternoon temps. reaching the low 60's. Wednesday will be milder as well with high clouds and high temps. in the upper 60's.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and windy, with showers likely. Look for temps. around 66-68 degrees.
The average high for mid March is 54 degrees with an average low of 34 degrees.