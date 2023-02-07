Forecast updated on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low 39-40°. Winds: SW 5-12 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny to partly sunny and mild PM. High 59-61°. Winds: NW 8-16 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and milder. Low 38-40°. Winds: SE 3-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some spotty PM Showers. Mild and Breezy PM. High 63°. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be not be as cold night with temps. falling to the upper 30's by daybreak. Winds will be light from the SW with high clouds.
Wednesday will bring some thin high clouds, with a weak cool front passing but no precipitation is expected. Winds will turn to the NW at 10-17 mph in the afternoon with temps. near 60°. Skies will be partly cloudy in the evening with temps. dropping to the upper 30's by sunrise Thursday.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy with some showers around, but any rain will likely be light. It will be mild with a south wind at 14-20 mph in the afternoon ahead of a weak cold front. This front will not pass the area until later Friday. Afternoon temps. will reach 63° Thursday afternoon which is 15 degrees above the average for the date!
In the longer range: A few showers are likely Thursday night into Friday, but rainfall looks light. It will stay mild and cloudy, with temps. In the mid 60's Friday. Look for low clouds Saturday with some rain over southern and central Delmarva possible. The afternoon temps. will be cooler and near 48-50°. Sunday looks cloudy with showers possible early and it will turn chilly. Look for lows near 33 and highs in the mid to upper 40's.
Milder weather returns Monday, as temps. return to the mid 50's in the afternoon hours. We should see temps. near 58° by Tuesday with sunshine and some high cloud.
The average low for early February is 28°, with a high temp. of 47°.