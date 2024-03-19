Forecast updated on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Milder air will return to the area Wednesday ahead of another cold front. Colder air will arrive Thursday and linger into Friday. Heavy rain event looks likely on Saturday as a low pressure system moves up from the south.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 38-40°. Wind: SW 7-14 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny, windy, and milder. High 62°. Beaches 61°. Wind: SW 14-27 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 32°. Wind: NW 6-16 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny, breezy and colder. High 48°. Beaches 48°. Wind: NW 11-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and we will see some very chilly temperatures by daybreak. We can expect a low near 38° around sunrise in most areas. Winds will turn to the southwest at 7-14 mph tonight.
Wednesday will be mainly sunny and a little warmer with temperatures near 62 degrees by mid- afternoon. It will stay breezy with winds from the southwest at 14-20 mph during the day with gusts to over 27 mph in the afternoon hours. Another cool front will pass Wednesday night, with lows near freezing by sunrise Thursday as winds turn back to the north.
Thursday will be mainly sunny, but winds will increase behind a cold front and it will be colder. Look for afternoon highest temperatures near 48 degrees and winds will gust from the northwest to over 20 mph. A freeze is likely late Thursday night with low temps. around 30 degrees by sunrise Friday.
In the long-range: A stronger cold front will bring the temps. down to the upper 40's Thursday with a chilly NW wind. Friday will bring increasing clouds and afternoon temps. near freezing early, then 52 degrees PM as clouds increase. Rain is likely Friday night as a low pressure passes by the region. This may be a heavy rain event with over 1.5 inches in most places. Clouds will clear slowly Saturday night with PM temps. near 57 degrees. Sunday looks partly cloudy with afternoon temps. near 52 degrees.
The average low for today is 36° and the high is 56°.