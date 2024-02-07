Forecast updated on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 3:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A chilly air mass will remain over the area tonight but milder air will return by Friday afternoon. High clouds will increase, with a south wind developing Friday afternoon as a weak storm system approaches the area.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 30-32°. Wind: Light.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, and milder PM. High 51°. Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and not as cold. Low 35-36°. Wind: S 2-8 mph.
Friday: Mainly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy later. Milder PM. High 55-57°. Wind: S 5-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
The skies will be clear tonight, and it will be cold with lows around 30 degrees by daybreak. The winds will be light. It will be slightly warmer near the Bay and the Ocean.
Thursday will also be mostly clear with winds turning back to the south at under 6 mph. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 50's except near the beaches where temps. will stay in the mid-40s. It will not be as cold Thursday night with lows in the mid 30's as a light south breeze continues.
Friday will be milder with a south breeze developing. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 50's except near the beaches where temps. will stay in the mid-40s. We will see increasing high clouds during the day Friday with a south wind under 11 mph. It will not be as cold Friday night with lows in the low 40's as a south breeze continues.
In the long range: Clouds will increase Saturday with very mild air returning as high temps. pass 61 degrees. Clouds with some spotty light showers are possible on Saturday evening and on Sunday. It will stay quite mild on Sunday with temps. In the upper 50's, and any rainfall will be quite light.
Monday will be mild with rain possible in the afternoon and especially Monday night into Tuesday. It will turn windy and colder Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday and a strong low-pressure system crosses the region.
Colder air will flow into the area behind the low-pressure center Tuesday night. A rather chilly weather pattern will linger for all of next week.
The average low for early February is 28°, with a high temp. of 47°.