Forecast updated on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Milder weather will arrive Thursday as a cool front approaches. Showers are likely Friday as the front passes, with chilly air and sunshine returning Saturday and Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 28-30°. Wind: N 0-4 mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, milder and turning breezy. High 51-52°. Wind: S 9-18 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, and not as cold. Low 41°. Wind: S 4-10 mph.
Friday: Showers at times, milder and breezy. Rainfall from 0.2 to 0.4 inches. Clearing toward evening with winds shifting to the NW. High 55°. Wind: SW 8-16 mph becoming NW by dark. High on beaches near 50°.
Forecast Discussion:
Another cold and frosty cold night is on the way thanks to a large high pressure system that has settled over the Eastern Seaboard tonight. It will be cold with lows around 28-30 degrees by daybreak, but a bit closer to 35° right on the beaches.. The winds will be light, and under 5 mph.
Thursday will be warmer with increasing clouds and a south breeze. Afternoon temps. will reach 50-51° inland but near 45° on the coast. Clouds will lower Thursday night with showers possible by daybreak Friday. Low temps. will be near 41 degrees with a south wind at 4-10 mph.
Friday will be milder and breezy with showers at times ahead of a cold front. Rainfall will generally be under 0.5 inches in most spots. Afternoon temps. will reach 55° inland but near 46-47° on the coast. Clouds will clear Friday night as winds turn to the NW behind the cold front. Winds may gust to over 20 mph in open areas Friday night as colder air arrives. Low temps. will be near 33 degrees by daybreak Saturday.
In the long range: Clearing skies will follow for the weekend with gusty winds Saturday and much cooler temps. Look for high temps. near 43° Saturday near 46° Sunday. The weekend does look dry. Milder weather will arrive Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures near 60 Monday and into the low 60's Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday and showers are likely at times.
The average low for mid February is 30°, with a high temp. of 49°.