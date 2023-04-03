Forecast updated on Monday, April 3 2023, at 4:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Winds will remain gusty tonight, behind a cold front and it will turn cooler by morning. Winds will gust to over 40 mph in some spots tonight as the cooler air mass arrives.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: A few high clouds. Not as cool. Low 51-53°. Winds: S 6-12 mph.
Tuesday: Partly Sunny, and milder. Breezy PM. High 74°. Beaches 63°. Wind: S 9-18 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and mild. Low 57°. Cooler near the beaches. Wind: S 3-7 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and very mild. More humid and breezy by afternoon. High 78-79°. Wind: S 9-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring fair to clear skies with cool temps. Across the area. Winds will stay from the south all night. Morning low temps. will be near 53° by daybreak.
Look for milder weather with sun and cloud Tuesday. It will stay breezy with afternoon temperatures near 74°. Winds will be from the south at 12-18 mph in the afternoon hours. Tuesday night will be dry and milder with lows near 57 by daybreak.
Winds will remain from the south Wednesday and it will warm to the upper 70's by afternoon. It will turn breezy by afternoon with wind gusts to 20 mph. Look for more humid conditions by the afternoon and into the evening with lows Wednesday night staying near 62 degrees. This is well above the average which is in the low 40's.
In the long range: Thursday will bring clouds with scattered showers and some thunderstorms as well. Look for rather humid conditions with temps. near 81 degrees by mid-afternoon. Showers will linger into Thursday night with some clearing Friday. It will be cooler Friday with afternoon temps. Near 64 degrees. Saturday looks partly sunny with a low f 742 and a high temp. near 59°, but we will warm into the mid 60's Sunday and upper 60's Monday. It looks dry from Friday through Monday.
The average low for mid-March is 41°, with a high temp. of 61°.