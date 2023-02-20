Forecast updated on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: An approaching cold front will approach Tuesday but it will be mild with only spotty showers. Cooler air will arrive Wednesday but a strong warm front will pass Thursday with temperatures soaring to near record levels with strong winds on Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and mild for February! Low 46°. Winds: SW 3-9 mph.
Tuesday: Spotty Showers early, then becoming mostly sunny PM. Windy and milder. High 64°. Winds: SW 11-22 mph. Wind gusts to 26 mph PM. Beaches stay near 55° PM.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and colder. Spotty showers are possible. Low 36°. Winds: NW 2-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some light passing showers about. Breezy PM near open water. High 51°. Winds: SE 8-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be mostly cloudy and mild tonight, with a SW wind at 3-10 mph. Look for lows near 46° by sunrise ahead of a cold front. This is well above our average temp. for the day.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with spotty showers early then some sunshine and milder weather will arrive in the afternoon hours. Warmer air ahead of a cold front will push the afternoon temps. to near 64 degrees. Winds will become gusty from the southwest at 11-23 mph in the afternoon hours, with some gusts over 25 mph. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 54 degrees. We may see a few spotty showers about early, mainly over northern Delmarva. A cold front will pass Tuesday night, with a NW wind and lows near 35-37° by sunrise Wednesday.
Wednesday looks mainly cloudy and it will be cooler with temps. around d50 degrees in the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible. Winds will turn to the southeast and increase to 11-16 mph in the afternoon hours.
In the longer range: Skies will clear Thursday with a strong west wind and temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 70's. The record-high Thursday is in jeopardy in many spots. A cool front will drop temps. back to the mid 50's Friday. A sharper drop in temperatures seems likely by Saturday, with lows in the mid 20's and afternoon high temps. only near 40°.
Sunday looks milder with showers about, and the showers may linger into Monday with temps. Reaching the mid 50's Sunday and only near 50 Monday. The long range forecast is still rather uncertain today.
The average low for mid-February is 30°, with a high temp. of 49°