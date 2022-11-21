Forecast updated on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, and cold. Low 28-30°. Warmer on the beaches and near the Bay. Wind: SW 3-8 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly clear, and not as chilly. High 54°. Winds: Varbl. 0-6 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, and cold. Low 30-32°. Wind: SW 3-8 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, and milder PM. High 58°. Winds: NW 6-14 mph. Wind gusts to over 30 mph are possible.
Forecast Discussion:
A ridge of high pressure extends from east of Delmarva to the Deep South tonight but an onshore wind flow will keep temps. warmer tonight than last night. Look for clear skies, with lows near 28-30° by sunrise. The winds will remain from the SW at 3-8 mph tonight and it will be warmer near the Atlantic and the Chesapeake Bay.
Tuesday looks cool early with milder temps by afternoon as temps. reach the mid 50's. Winds will be light and variable with sunshine all day. Tuesday night looks dry with some patchy frost and lows near 31°. A light SW wind will develop and reach 4-8 mph near open water.
Wednesday looks milder with a weak front passing and turning the winds to the NW at 9-14 mph in the afternoon. Temps. will reach the upper 50's with mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon. Look for a light wind with lows near freezing by sunrise Thursday.
In the long range, clouds will increase on Thanksgiving, but it will be fairly mild with afternoon temps. near 58 degrees. Winds will be light from the east at under 8 mph. Friday will be cloudy with some showers about late. Look for temps. Friday near 60 and near 57 degrees Saturday afternoon.
Clouds will linger Saturday, and some rain is possible. Sunday looks mild, with showers about as a cold front approaches. Skies will clear Monday, but it will not cool off much with temps. in the mid 50's.
The average high for today is 57° with an average low of 36°.