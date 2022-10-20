Forecast updated on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 41°. Wind: S 3-8 mph. Warmer near the Chesapeake Bay with lows near 47-50° right on the water.
Friday: Sunny and cool. High 67°. Wind: S 3-8 mph.
Friday Night: Clear and cool. Low 44°. Wind: S 3-7 mph. Warmer near the Chesapeake Bay with lows near 48° right on the water.
Saturday: Sunny and milder PM. High 69-70°. Beaches 66° PM. Wind: SE 1-7 mph.
Forecast Discussion
An upper level low pressure system to our north will weaken and move away from the area Friday. This means milder weather with winds turning back to the south by Friday afternoon.
Tonight will be clear, but it will not be as cold with a light South wind holding temps. to around 41°. Friday will be milder with blue skies and sunshine as a light south wind returns and a weak high pressure system settles over the area. Look for afternoon temperatures near 65-67° with a light south wind at 4-7 mph. There may be some high clouds at times but it will be dry and pleasant.
Saturday will be sunny and even milder with a light south wind as a weak high pressure system moves over the area. Look for afternoon temperatures near 69-70°. There will be increasing clouds later in the day and clouds will lower in the evening with spotty showers late.
In the long range, clouds will increase Sunday with some light rain developing PM as a low pressure center develops offshore. Rainfall will likely be under 0.25 inches. Skies will clear some Monday, with light winds and afternoon temps. around 70°. Tuesday and Wednesday look partly sunny with cloudy spells. Look for afternoon temps. near 72°. It will turn slightly cooler Thursday with clouds and sunshine. PM temps. will be near 69° in the afternoon.
The average high for today is 68° with an average low of 46°.