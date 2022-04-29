Forecast updated on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 37°. Wind: N 2-8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, and a little milder PM. High 67°. Winds: NW 6-14 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and cool. Low 44°. Wind: Varbl. 1-4 mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds, milder and breezy. Spotty showers. High 67°. Winds: S 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring clear skies, and it will again be cool for late April with a dry NW breeze. Low temps. will dip into to near 37 degrees by sunrise.
Saturday looks sunny as well but the winds will diminish to 6-14 mph and it will be a little milder. Look for temps. near 67 degrees by mid afternoon. The visibility looks to be very good and a weak marine air layer may arrive on the beaches later in the day with temps. dropping to the 50's near the water.
Sunday will be milder with a south breeze developing by afternoon. Clouds will increase ahead of a weak storm system and we may see some spotty showers Sunday evening. Temperatures will reach the upper 60's Sunday but it will be cooler near the beaches as more of an onshore wind flow develops Sunday afternoon. Coastal temps. will be near 55-58 degrees in the afternoon.
In the long-range, we will see some showers in the area Sunday night into Monday. Look for temps. to warm into the mid 70's by Monday. Clouds and some more showers are possible at times from Tuesday into Wednesday. Temps. will remain very mild with afternoon highest temps. in the mid 70's Tuesday and upper 70's Wednesday, as a more May like weather pattern develops. Cooler weather will return behind a cool front Thursday.
The average high for tomorrow is 71 degrees with an average low of 48 degrees.