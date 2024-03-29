Forecast updated on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: The weekend will be milder as a SW wind flow develops on Saturday. Clouds will increase and there will be some spotty showers as a weak upper level low passes by Saturday night. Sunday looks dry with light winds but there may be some cloudy spells. Rain will return Monday and Tuesday as a more unsettled weather pattern develops.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 38°. Wind: NW 4-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny early, then increasing clouds PM. High 62°. Beaches 62°. Wind: SW 7-14 mph. Spotty showers possible in the later afternoon.
Saturday Night: Cloudy with showers about in the evening. Clearing late. Low 48°. Wind: N 1-8 mph. Rainfall under 0.1 inches.
Sunday: Partly sunny and milder, with some cloudy spells. High 65-66°. Beaches 60°. Wind: NW 4-11 mph. Wind on the beaches variable at 6-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be chilly with lows near 38°. Winds will diminish to 5-9 mph from the NW.
Saturday will bring sunny skies early then some cloudy spells in the afternoon and evening. Look for afternoon temps. near 62 degrees with a southwest wind under 15 mph. We may see some patchy light rain Saturday evening, but skies will clear some by daybreak Sunday as lows dip to the upper 40's
Sunday will bring variable clouds and it will be milder. Look for afternoon temps. near 65 degrees with a west/NW wind under 13 mph. Clouds will increase Sunday night as a new storm system approaches the area.
In the long range: Clouds will increase Monday with showers developing, and occasional rain is likely Tuesday into Wednesday as well. Afternoon temps. will reach the upper 50's Monday afternoon and warm to near 60° Tuesday. Wednesday will be cloudy with temps. reaching 60° in the afternoon, but it will be cooler as skies clear with gusty NW winds Thursday and Friday. Look for PM temps. near 54° Thursday and Friday afternoons.
The average low for today is 39° and the high is 60°.