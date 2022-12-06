Forecast updated on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, with showers likely, and very mild. Winds: S 3-8 mph. Steady temps. near 60°.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and very mild. Scattered showers likely. Breezy in open areas. High 63°. Winds: SW 9-18 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy, with scattered showers. A little cooler late. Winds: NW 3-11 mph. Low 47-49°.
Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Breezy later in the day. High 58°. Winds: N 9-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will linger tonight as a warm front passes through the area. We will see some showers with most spots seeing under .25 inches of rain. It will be quite mild for December with lows near 56° by sunrise. This is above our average high temperature for the date.
Skies will stay cloudy Wednesday, with some passing light showers. It will be very mild, with the warm front to our north and we can expect a SW wind at 10-18 mph in the afternoon. Look for temps. to reach the low/mid 60's Wednesday afternoon. We will likely see some passing showers into Wednesday night as well, but no significant rainfall seems likely.
Skies will turn partly sunny Thursday, and it will be a bit cooler as winds turn to the north behind a weak cold front. Look for temps. to reach the upper 50's in the afternoon. Winds will reach 12-16 mph later in the day.
In the long range, Friday will be cooler with some light rain at times. Look for high temps. near 52° Friday afternoon. Clouds will linger into the weekend with temps. around 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday. There will be more rain Sunday evening. Some clearing is expected Monday with temps. near 52 in the afternoon. Tuesday look cool and dry with a low of 38 and a high near 53°. The longer range forecast is rather uncertain today and the timing of the rain events may also change.
The average low for early December is 33°, with a high temp. of 53°.