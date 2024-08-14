Forecast updated on Wednesday, 14 August 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:A large and weak high pressure system is moving slowly eastward and a southerly wind flow will return by Friday. It will turn more humid Friday and Saturday with showers likely later Saturday and Sunday as a low pressure trough approaches the region. Wildfire smoke from Canada made the skies very hazy today but this narrow band should move away from the area overnight. You can faintly smell the smoke but most of it is well above the surface.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low 63-65°. Wind: N 0-3 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and a little more humid. Pleasantly warm. High 85-86°. Wind: N/NE 1-7 mph. Beaches reach 75° with a NE wind at 6-10 mph PM.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low 65°. Wind: S 2-6 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny and a little more humid. High 86°. Wind: S 3-10 mph. Beaches reach 78° with a NE wind at 6-10 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for fair to partly cloudy skies tonight across the region. It will be pleasant as lows dip into the low to mid 60's. Winds will be light and variable. There will be some wildfire smoke aloft and a feint smell of it near the ground is possible.
Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with a light north wind and it will turn just a little more humid. Temperatures will reach the mid 80's. Beaches will see an onshore flow and stay in the mid 70's all day. There will be an onshore sea breeze at 5-10 mph in the afternoon hours.
Friday will be a little more humid with partly sunny skies and a south breeze will return. Temperatures will reach 86° around 3 PM. Beaches will see an onshore flow and stay in the mid/upper 70's all day. There will be an onshore sea breeze at 5-10 mph in the afternoon hours. Winds inland will turn to the south and reach 3-9 mph in the afternoon hours.
In the long-range: Skies will turn mostly cloudy and it will turn more humid over the weekend. We will see some showers later Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temps. around 85° both days. Spotty thunderstorms are also possible Monday as a weak cool front approaches. Look for temps. to reach the mid 80's Monday and Tuesday.
The average low for mid August is 67° and the high is 86°.