Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 52-62. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 77-86. Winds: NW-NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 55-65. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-84. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-83. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
A comfy cool start this morning has dropped temperatures into the 50s this morning. Another great afternoon is ahead of us and it will be warmer compared to yesterday. With lots of sunshine, we expect temperatures to climb up into the 80s today as the wind continues out of the west. Things will start to turn a little cooler over time as we continue into the work week.
High pressure from Canada is in control of our forecast and will remain over our region for the next several days. For Wednesday, temperatures remain into the 80s for highs. As the high pressure begins to shift a little bit into Thursday and Friday, we will see the wind turn in off the Atlantic and that will keep temperatures in the 70s and low 80s for highs and just a few extra clouds around from time to time. This may also lead to possible fog as we get to Thursday and Friday morning with the dew point values starting to climb.
The weekend forecast looks great with sunshine and temperatures up into the 80s for highs and an amazing week of weather for Bike Week will conclude with more fantastic weather. Heading into next week, things will remain cool with the wind off the Atlantic with temperatures in the low 80s for highs. Watching an area of low pressure that will try to develop down toward the Carolina’s into next week which may play a factor in our forecast. Something to pay attention to during a quiet stretch of weather for us.