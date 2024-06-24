Forecast updated on Monday, 24 June 2024, at 4:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: The heat will return tomorrow with highs near 90°, but it will not be that humid. Hot and muggy weather arrives Wednesday ahead of a stronger cool front and the heat index will pass 100 in the afternoon. Storms are likely Wednesday night and they will likely be heavy as the cool front passes.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear, and a little cooler. Low 66°. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and hotter. Lower humidity continues. High 91°. Wind: W 4-8 mph. Beaches reach 91° then fall to around 80° PM.
Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and becoming humid. Low 73°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and hotter. Muggy with a gusty SW wind by afternoon. Thunderstorms likely after dark. High 94-96°. Wind: SW 8-16 mph. Beaches reach 88° then fall to around 80° PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clouds and some thunderstorms tonight as a cool front approaches. Some storms may be strong or even severe. Low temps will be in the mid 60's by daybreak.
Tuesday will be hotter again with dew points remaining low, and the afternoon high temps. around 90-91 degrees. Winds will be light from the northwest. Tuesday night will turn muggy as a south wind develops and lows will be near 72 degrees.
Wednesday will be hot and muggy, with the afternoon high temps. around 94-95 degrees. The heat index will be near 100 during the afternoon hours and winds will be gusty from the southwest. Thunderstorms are likely as a cold front approaches Wednesday night and some may be strong.
In the long-range: Thursday will not be as hot with temps. In the upper 80's and Friday will bring partly cloudy skies and temps. in the mid 80's during the afternoon. Saturday looks hotter with muggy air returning. The afternoon temps. will be near 90-92 degrees Saturday and on Sunday.
The average low for mid June is 65° and the high is 85°.