Forecast updated on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear, humid and warm. Low 71°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Very isolated PM showers about. High 91-92°. Beaches fall to 73° PM with a sea breeze. Wind: Varb. 1-6 but East at 8-10 mph on the coast PM. Rain chance less than 10% at any one spot.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, humid and warm. Low 70°. Wind: SW 1-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy. Clouds increasing with scattered thundershowers likely after 3 PM. High 88-90°. Beaches fall to 73° PM with a sea breeze. Wind: S 1-7 but SE at 8-11 mph on the coast PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight and it will be quite warm for late May. Look for lows near 70-71 degrees with very humid air. Winds will be light across the area.
Wednesday looks sunny and hot as well, but probably not quite as hot as today. It will stay quite humid and afternoon temps. will be around 90-92 degrees. This is well above our average high of 79 degrees. Winds will be light Wednesday but a sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the low to mid 70's by mid-afternoon. Wednesday marks the beginning of meteorological summer in the Northern Hemisphere.
Thursday looks sunny and very warm, but clouds will increase ahead of a weak cold front. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms may have heavy rainfall. It will stay quite humid and afternoon temps. will be around 88-90 degrees. This is still well above our average high of 79 degrees.
In the long-range, a cool front will pass early Friday and bring a much more pleasant air mass to the area for the weekend. Friday will be cooler with some clouds and sunshine. Look for high temps. near 79 degrees with much drier air. The weekend looks pleasant with afternoon temps in the upper 70's to around 80°. This is near the average for early June. It will be sunny over the weekend with light winds. Lows will be near 60 degrees over the weekend. Warmer weather with more humidity will arrive by Tuesday as temps. climb back toward the low to mid 80's.
The average high for today is 78 degrees with an average low of 57 degrees.