Forecast updated on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 42. Wind: SW 1-7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and mild. High 67°. Beaches 52-53. Wind: SE/E 5-13 mph.
Wednesday Night: Becoming cloudy with showers after Midnight. Low 47°. Wind: E 2-7 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with rain early then lingering showers around PM. High 62°. Beaches 52. Wind: E 4-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see clear skies tonight as temperatures drop into low 40's, and winds wil be light from the south. Wednesday looks mild as well with clouds increasing slowly. Winds will be light from the East to SE and afternoon temps. will reach the mid to upper 60's. An increasing onshore flow will keep the beaches in the low to mid 50's all day. Clouds will lower Wednesday night as an upper level low pressure system approaches the region from the SW. We will see some showers after Midnight as this storm system gets closer.
Look for cloudy skies with rain showers on Thursday. Most of the rain will be in the morning but we will likely see a good soaking of .5 to .75 inches. Winds will be from the East and while inland temps. will reach the low 60's in the afternoon, the beaches will stay in the low 50's at best all day.
In the long-range, showers will taper off Thursday night with sunshine Friday. Friday looks mild with afternoon high temps. Near 70. The weekend looks nice and likely dry, with sun and cloud. Temps. will be near 67 Saturday afternoon but a weak cool front will cool the afternoon high temps. on Sunday back to near 60 degrees. Monday looks sunny with afternoon temps. back to the low to mid 60's and it will be even milder by Tuesday with highs in the mid 60's.
The average high for today is 54 degrees with an average low of 35 degrees.