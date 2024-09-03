Forecast updated on Tuesday, 3 September 2024, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It was a very pleasant fall like day across Delmarva and the week ahead looks much the same! Some showers may arrive late Friday into Saturday ahead of another Fall cool front.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 54-55°. Wind: NE 4-10 mph. Beaches near 60°.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with scattered clouds PM. High 76-78°. Wind: NE 7-16 mph. Beaches reach 73° with an N-East wind at 11-18 mph PM.
Wednesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 58-61°. Wind: NE 3-8 mph. Beaches near 66°.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with scattered clouds PM. Slightly more humid PM. High 78-80°. Wind: E 9-15 mph. Beaches reach 73° with an East wind at 11-17 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Another cool and dry night is on the way with lows in the mid-50's by daybreak. A light NE breeze will continue across the area as a large Canadian High drifts into the upper Midwest and New England.
Wednesday will stay pleasant with lows in the mid 50's early. A few scattered clouds will develop in the afternoon with temps. near 78 degrees. Winds will be E at 6-14 mph. The beaches will be cooler with higher winds. Coastal temps .will stay near 72 degrees with onshore winds of 11-16 mph.
Thursday will be a little more humid as winds turn more to the east, and increase some. Look for scattered clouds with lows in the mid 50's early. Afternoon temps. will range from 72 on the beaches to 76 in the US 13 corridor and perhaps 80 degrees in Cambridge and Easton. Winds will be NE at 9-17 mph in the afternoon.
In the long-range: Friday will be a little warmer with highs near 81 degrees but still quite pleasant. Clouds will increase Friday and Saturday and it will be more humid. Look for PM temps. Near 77° Saturday with showers likely. Sunday looks rather cloudy early but skies will clear Sunday with drier air returning. Afternoon temps. will be in the mid-70's. Cooler and drier air will return Monday with sunshine along with high temps. in the mid-70's.
The average low for early September is 64° and the high is 83°.