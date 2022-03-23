Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 5:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with showers likely. Rising temps. after 11 PM. Low 55°. Wind: S 8-16 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with showers and periods of rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. High 67°. Beaches 59°. Wind: S 11-19 mph. Rainfall totals may exceed 1 inch over the period through Thursday night.
Thursday Night: Cloudy with showers likely in the evening then clearing late. Low 50°. Wind: SW/W 11-20 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and not as humid. Breezy PM. High 63-65°. Beaches 65°. Wind: SW 8-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see a south breeze tonight and it will hold temps. in the mid 50's. More rain is likely overnight, and into Thursday, with some heavy downpours possible as a cool front approaches the area. Winds will remain from the south with gusts to 14 mph. Rainfall may exceed an inch in places, Wednesday into Thursday, as a cold front approaches Delmarva. Look for warmer and more humid conditions Thursday afternoon with inland temps. near 67-70 degrees while the beaches will stay in the upper 50's.
Skies will clear slowly Friday as a cool front passes and drier air moves into the area. Look for a gusty southwest wind in the afternoon. It will be cooler and less humid as well with temps. In the mid 60's. We may see some passing mid and high clouds and winds will gust to 20 mph in the afternoon. It will turn chilly Friday night with a dry NW breeze and temperatures near 43 by sunrise Saturday.
In the long-range, look for some sunshine, but breezy, and cooler weather over the weekend. High temps. will be near 58 Saturday, but drop to a cool 51° by Sunday afternoon. Monday looks chilly with a freeze possible early then dry with temps. reaching the low 50's PM. Another frost or freeze is possible Tuesday and it will stay chilly as temps. only reach the low 50's. Clouds will increase with temps. reaching the low 60's Wednesday.
The average high for today is 57 degrees with an average low of 38 degrees.