Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.