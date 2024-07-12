Forecast updated on Friday, 12 July 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clouds and showers will hold the temperature down again tomorrow with some more heavy downpours of rain as well. Hot and muggy weather will return next week with some of the hottest temps. of the summer likely by Tuesday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Showers likely. Breezy, with rainfall of over .50 inches. Low 74°. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy with rain at times. High 80-84°. Wind: S 9-17 mph. Beaches reach 77° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 75°. Rainfall may exceed 0.75 inches.
Saturday Night: Showers tapering off. Low 73°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.
Sunday: Mainly sunny, hot and steamy. High 90-93°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph. Winds S 5-10 mph near the coast PM. Beaches reach 87° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 75°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for more showers and perhaps some heavy thundery downpours tonight as a weak low pressure moves along a stalled frontal boundary that is draped across Delmarva and the Eastern Seaboard. Low temps will be in the low 70 s by daybreak. Winds will be from the south at 8-16 mph and rain may exceed an inch in some spots. Rainfall may exceed 0.7 inches.
Saturday looks wet and thundery with clouds lingering all day. The afternoon temps. will reach 80-84 degrees, but a sea breeze will keep the beaches at 74 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will be from the south at 8-17 mph and a bit higher near the coast. Rainfall Friday night through Saturday will probably well exceed an inch in many areas. This is on top of the heavy rains we had today.
Sunday will turn sunny and become hot again with light winds. The afternoon temps. will reach 90-93 degrees, with very high humidity as dew points reach the upper 70's. The heat index will be near 100 by mid-afternoon. A weak sea breeze will cool the beaches back to 76 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will be from the south at 1-7 mph and a bit higher near the coast.
In the long-range: Monday and Tuesday look very hot and muggy with temps. reaching 96-98°. The extreme heat will linger into Wednesday as well but thunderstorms are a good bet Wednesday night. Afternoon temps. will reach the mid 90's Wednesday but cool to the mid 80 behind a cool front Thursday and Friday.
The average low for early July is 69° and the high is 88°.