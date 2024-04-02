Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 3:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: The night ahead looks cloudy and at times wet as a slow moving storm system approaches the area. A strong low will develop with gusty winds and rain Wednesday but rain is likely tonight and Tuesday over the northern third of Delmarva. Clouds will linger behind this system Thursday and Friday with gusty winds bringing cooler air to the area.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Passing showers likely. Low 48°. Wind: NE 6-12 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and milder, with showers and some heavier thundershowers mainly PM. High 66°. Beaches 58°. Wind: E then SE becoming S 7-14 mph. Wind on the beaches 10-18 mph PM. Total rainfall may exceed 1.00 inches.
Wednesday Night: Partial clearing and becoming very breezy. Cooler late. Low 44°. Wind: W/NW 9-19 mph. Winds gusting to over 22 mph near open water.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. High 57-58°. Beaches 58°. Wind: NW 10-19 mph. Wind on the beaches 12-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be cloudy tonight, and it will be mild with lows near 48°. Passing showers are likely. Winds will be from the NE at 6-12 mph.
Wednesday will turn breezy and warmer ahead of a cold front. Showers and some heavier thunder showers are likely in the afternoon hours. A few thunderstorm cells might be severe. Rainfall may exceed an inch in some areas, especially from Cambridge to Dover and northward. Look for afternoon temps. near 65-66 degrees with a south wind at 10-15 mph by afternoon. Skies will clear some Wednesday night with lows near 44 degrees by sunrise Thursday.
Thursday will turn windy and cooler with partial clearing. Look for afternoon temps. near 56-58 degrees with a west wind at 12-20 mph by afternoon. Clouds will linger into the night with lows back to the upper 30's by daybreak Friday.
In the long range: Friday looks partly sunny and cool with PM temps. Near 52°. Saturday looks cool, with clouds and some sun, but more sunshine is expected Sunday. Look for temps. in the mid 50's for afternoon highest temps. Monday looks partly sunny to mostly cloudy for the eclipse but it will turn milder with a high near 63°.
The average low for today is 40° and the high is 61°.