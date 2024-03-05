Forecast updated on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: More rain is on the way tomorrow as another low-pressure system passes across the area. Rainfall will likely be heavy Wednesday with most spots seeing over an inch of rain.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some clearing. Low 46-48°. Wind: SE 1-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mild and cloudy with rain developing. Rain heavy at times late, with well over an inch of rain possible. High 55-57°. Beaches 48°. Wind: NE 6-14 mph.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy with rain ending. Low 49-50°. Wind: Vrbl. 5-12 mph.
Thursday: Rain early then lingering showers through the day. Mild and breezy with some clearing later PM. High 56-58°. Beaches 54°. Wind: N 11-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a cool night on the on the way as clouds increase again later. Look for low temps. in the mid 40's as clouds lower. Winds will be from the SE at 1-8 mph.
Wednesday will bring more rain and it will likely be another soaking. Over an inch of rain is possible Wednesday and Wednesday night. Some thundershowers are also possible. The afternoon will be mild with temps. near 55-57 degrees and winds will be variable then turn to the NE at 6-14 mph. Clouds will linger Wednesday night, with showers tapering off as another low pressure passes right over Delmarva.
Thursday will be cloudy early, then the afternoon will bring some clearing, but it will be a mainly cloudy day. The afternoon will be mild with temps. near 59-60 degrees and winds will turn to the NW/N at 11-20 mph. Clouds will clear late Thursday evening with cooler air arriving by daybreak Friday.
In the long range: Friday will be a little cooler with some sunshine and temps. near 55 degrees, but more rain will arrive Saturday into Sunday morning. Look for weekend temps. near 57 degrees both Saturday and Sunday and skies should clear Monday into Tuesday. Look for high temps. near 51 degrees Monday and in the mid-50s Tuesday with more sunshine. Lows Monday and Tuesday morning will be chilly with most spots in the mid 30's.