Forecast updated on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We have more rain on the way tonight and Thursday but a warm front will pass Thursday night and the weekend will feel more like summer. There will still be some afternoon and evening storms around Friday through Sunday. The summer solstice was 10:57 AM today.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and blustery. Passing showers and a few downpours possible. Low 63-65° Wind: NE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy, and breezy. Humid with PM showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours are likely. High 79-80° inland and 72° on the beaches. Wind: SE 10-17 mph. Total rainfall from Wednesday through Thursday may exceed 1.6 inches in many areas. Over 2 inches in some areas are possible.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and windy. Passing showers and a few downpours possible. Low 69° Wind: SE 8-14 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, warmer and quite humid. Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours are likely. High 84° inland and 73° on the beaches. Wind: S 11-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Today was the summer solstice which occurred at 10:57 AM EDT. We will see cloudy skies tonight, with a gusty NE wind as a low pressure system approaches the area. Periods of rain will continue, with rainfall of over an inch possible. Look for lows temps. near sunrise around 63-65 degrees.
Thursday looks breezy and humid, with mainly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely at times, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Winds will gust to near 20 mph on the coast, and winds will be from the southeast at 10-18 mph in the afternoon.
A warm front will pass early Friday morning, and it will turn warmer and humid. Look for widely scattered afternoon and evening storms around, and some may be heavy. It will feel like June with muggy air, but a sea breeze will keep the coastal areas in the mid 70's. Inland the temperatures will reach the mid 80's. Winds will gust to near 24 mph on the coast, with winds inland at 11-22 mph.
In the long range: Look for sunshine with scattered afternoon and evening showers over the weekend, with temps. in the mid 80's and morning lows near 70. It will be a humid, late June style weekend. Thundershowers are likely again on Monday and it will be a warm and humid summer day with temps. near 88°. A cool front will drop temps. back to the low to mid 80's by Tuesday and Wednesday.
The average low for early June is 65°, with a high temp. of 85°.