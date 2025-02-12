Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&