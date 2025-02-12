Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Lingering rain and snow showers to start the day as the storm departs. It turns mostly cloudy for the afternoon hours. Highs: 35-42. Winds: NE-SE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain overspreading the area. Windy. Lows: 36-42. Winds: SE-S 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: On and off rain early, heavy at times. Turning partly cloudy in the afternoon and windy. Highs: 50-58. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 24-32. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 38-45. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers arriving by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: W-SW 15-30+ mph.
The storm has departed for the most part as I write this discussion for this morning, but there will still be the chance of a few stray rain showers and flurries the first part of the morning. Once we get to mid to late morning, things will calm down with a quiet afternoon with extra clouds as another area of low pressure approaches from the west. This low passes to our northwest later today into tonight and will bring in some much warmer air and push our temperatures into the 40s this evening. This will also bring a good chance for rain starting after dinner time and continue throughout the night. Some of this rain will be moderate to heavy at times and will drop anywhere between 0.75 to 1.5” of rain by the time it wraps up in the first part of Thursday. This is on top of the snow and sleet and rain we saw last night across Delmarva and will cause low lying flooding and ponding in low areas as the rain and warmer air will force the snow to melt quickly over the coming couple of days. Even as the rain tapers off on Thursday, the wind out of the southwest continues for much of the day and will push our temperatures into the 50s during the day before the cold front comes crashing across the region by Thursday evening and Thursday night.
Friday will be a break from the precipitation as we will see a good amount of sunshine, but a cooler day with temperatures in the 40s for highs. Warmer weather returns for the weekend as we forecast temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday but with more rain chances. Timing of the rain looks to be Saturday evening and Saturday night through the majority of Sunday. Much colder air comes in behind this storm to knock temperatures back into the 30s for highs early next week. Also watching the possibility of another winter storm for next week in the Wednesday / Thursday time frame. Something we are just putting on your radar at the moment.