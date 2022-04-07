Forecast updated on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with showers this evening then some clearing late. Low 46°. Wind: W 4-12 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. A few spotty showers about PM. High 62-63°. Wind: SW 7-14 mph. Beaches high 57 falling to 55° PM as an onshore breeze develops.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Low 44-46°. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. A few spotty showers about PM. High 58-59°. Wind: W 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Rain showers are likely this evening as a cold front passes through Delmarva. Look for slow clearing after 1 AM, with cooler air arriving. We will see lows near 45 degrees by sunrise Friday.
Friday will be cooler with partly sunny skies and temps. should reach the low 60's with light winds. An upper level trough will move into the area and keep the atmosphere unstable. This means some clouds with sunshine along with spotty showers in the afternoon. Winds will be from the southwest Friday but winds wil be more southerly on the beaches where it will be cooler.
Saturday looks to be a cool and partly sunny day, with a light west breeze at 10-16 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures should top out around 58-60 degrees around 4 PM and we will see cloudy spells due to cold air aloft, but only a few sprinkles are expected.
In the long-range, Sunday looks mostly sunny with afternoon high temps. in the mid 50's and lows near 40. Sunshine and mild weather will continue into Monday with afternoon temps. near 62 Monday. Warmer weather arrives by Tuesday and Wednesday as temps. climb into the mid 70's with sunshine. Thursday looks very warm for April with temps. reaching the upper 70's. Showers and thunderstorms are expected later Thursday as a cool front approaches.
The average high for tomorrow is 63 degrees with an average low of 41 degrees.