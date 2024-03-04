Forecast updated on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Rain will arrive late tonight as a low-pressure system passes across the area. Rainfall will continue into the late morning Tuesday, and we will see a good soaking. Many spots may see well over 0.5 inches of rain tonight and Tuesday. We will see a heavier rain event late Wednesday!
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the evening.. Low 48°. Wind: NE 9-18 mph.
Tuesday: Morning rain likely, with showers ending midday and clouds lingering PM. Rainfall around .6 to 1.0 inches. High 57-59°. Beaches near 49° Wind: S 7-17 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with some clearing. Low 46-48°. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mild and cloudy with rain developing PM. Rain heavy at times late, with well over an inch of rain possible. High 59-60°. Beaches 50°. Wind: NE 5-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have rain on the way later tonight as another low-pressure system approaches from the south. The Low will pass right over Delmarva and we will see a soaking of rain with most spots seeing over 0.5 inches. Some areas may see close to an inch of rain by the time it tapers off around midday Tuesday.
Tuesday will start with rain, and a good soaking is likely. Clouds will linger through the day with showers tapering off in the early afternoon hours. Look for some clearing late in the evening as a little drier air arrives from the west. Winds will be from the south during the day at 10-17 mph with temps. reaching the upper 50's. It will be much cooler on the coast, with an onshore wind flow holding temps. in the upper 40's to around 51 degrees due to the cold water offshore.
Wednesday will bring some clearing but it will be a mainly cloudy day. More rain will arrive in the afternoon and linger into the night with some heavy downpours if rain likely. Over an inch of rain is possible Wednesday and Wednesday night. Some thundershowers are also possible. The afternoon will be mild with temps. near 60 degrees and winds will be from the NE at 5-12 mph. Clouds will linger Wednesday night as another low pressure passes right over Delmarva.
In the long-range: Thursday looks partly sunny and mild with morning showers and some PM clearing.. Look for PM temps. near 60°. Friday will be a little cooler with some sunshine and temps. near 55 degrees, but more rain will arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Look for weekend temps. near 57 degrees both Saturday and Sunday but we will see some heavier rains. Skies will clear with cooler temps. near 50 degrees on Monday.
The average low for early March is 32°, with a high temp. of 52°.