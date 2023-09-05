Forecast updated on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 6:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
(UPDATED)
SYNOPSIS: It will stay unusually hot over the entire region thanks to a strong high pressure system at the surface and high into the atmosphere over the eastern half of North America. Salisbury tied the record at 95F this afternoon.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear, and muggy. Low 72-73° Wind: SW 0-3 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, and hot. High 92-94°. Wind: N 3-8 mph. Beaches near 86°.
Wednesday Night: Mainly clear, and muggy. Low 72° Wind: SW 1-7 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, and hot. Quite humid with heat index values over 100 in the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few storms after 5 PM. High 92-94°. Wind: SW 4-10 mph. Beaches near 86° falling to 83 later PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be warm and humid for September. Winds will be light from the SW, with lows near 72 degrees by sunrise. Coastal temps. will be near 75°.
Wednesday will be sunny and still hot. An upper level high pressure system will remain over the region with afternoon temps. near 92-94 degrees. Look for a northwest wind at 4-8 mph. The beaches will be in the mid 80's, with perhaps a brief afternoon sea breeze as winds turn the NE in the mid afternoon.
Thursday will be sunny and still hot. Look for afternoon temps. near 92-94 degrees, with a southwest to west wind at 4-10 mph. Afternoon heat index values will again be over 100! The beaches will be nearly as warm with perhaps a brief afternoon sea breeze dropping temps. to around 84 degrees right on the water.
In the long range: Friday will not be quite as hot with a high near 89-90°. It will stay humid, and there will be showers in the area Friday evening, and Friday night. Look for more showers Saturday and Saturday evening. Clouds and some scattered showers will linger into Sunday, with temps back down to the low 80's. Look for partly sunny skies Monday with temps. in the low 80s. The average low for early September is 63°, with a high temp. of 83°.
Forecast updated on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will stay unusually hot over the entire region thanks to a strong high pressure system at the surface and high into the atmosphere over the eastern half of North America. Salisbury tied the record at 95F this afternoon.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear, and muggy. Low 72-73° Wind: SW 0-3 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, and hot. High 92-94°. Wind: N 3-8 mph. Beaches near 86°.
Wednesday Night: Mainly clear, and muggy. Low 72° Wind: SW 1-7 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, and hot. Quite humid with heat index values over 100 in the afternoon. High 92-94°. Wind: SW 4-10 mph. Beaches near 86° falling to 83 later PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be warm and humid for September. Winds will be light from the SW, with lows near 72 degrees by sunrise. Coastal temps. will be near 75°.
Wednesday will be sunny and still hot. An upper level high pressure system will remain over the region with afternoon temps. near 92-94 degrees. Look for a northwest wind at 4-8 mph. The beaches will be in the mid 80's, with perhaps a brief afternoon sea breeze as winds turn the NE in the mid afternoon.
Thursday will be sunny and still hot. Look for afternoon temps. near 92-94 degrees, with a southwest to west wind at 4-10 mph. Afternoon heat index values will again be over 100! The beaches will be nearly as warm with perhaps a brief afternoon sea breeze dropping temps. to around 84 degrees right on the water.
In the long range: Friday will not be quite as hot with a high near 89-90°. It will stay humid, and there will be showers in the area Friday evening, and Friday night. Look for more showers Saturday and Saturday evening. Clouds and some scattered showers will linger into Sunday, with temps back down to the low 80's. Look for partly sunny skies Monday with temps. in the low 80s. The average low for early September is 63°, with a high temp. of 83°.