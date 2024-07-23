Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 83-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Chance of a few showers and storms possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 83-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers and storms linger into the night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 70-77. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
The workweek forecast is going to be a very active one where we will be dealing with rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. As the high pressure system sets up way too far off the coast, we will stay on the outer edge of the ridge and allow for this flow of moisture to continue over the next few days. We wake up to dry conditions across Delmarva and it will be a mainly dry weather day with temperatures up into the 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. This chance of showers and storms today will start to develop on the other side of the bay and then move across Delmarva by this evening and into the first part of the overnight tonight. These storms will bring very heavy rain and lots of lightning. There could be a few lingering showers heading into Wednesday morning, but we should dry out during the day on Wednesday.
The chance of some scattered showers and storms in the forecast each day most of the workweek. Is it going to rain the entire time…no. We will need to keep some rain gear handy all week with these rounds of showers and storms possible with highs in the 80s. The pattern will break by Thursday as a cold front arrives and allows a ridge of high pressure to dive in from Canada. We could see some stronger thunderstorms on Thursday evening as the cold front arrives and will start to dry us out by Thursday into Friday.
This high will set up over the top of Delmarva by Friday and Saturday and stick around through the weekend and even into early next week. We will see a really nice couple of days with highs in the low to mid 80s on Friday and Saturday before things turn into a typical Delmarva summer forecast with higher humidity and highs into the 90s by the middle of next week.