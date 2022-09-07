Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 65°. Wind: N 5-13 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Not as humid. High 79-80° inland with temps. near 72° on the beaches. Wind: N 7-14 mph. Winds NE 10-16 mph PM on the beaches PM.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and a little cooler. Low 62°. Wind: N 2-8 mph.
Friday: Mainly sunny and pleasant. Not as humid. High 81° inland with temps. near 73° on the beaches. Wind: NE 5-12 mph. Winds NE 8-14 mph PM on the beaches PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clearing skies tonight with a little lower humidity. Lows will dip to around 65 inland and near 72 on the beaches. Winds will be from the north at 6-12 mph.
Thursday will be partly sunny with an onshore NE wind and lower humidity. Afternoon temps. will reach near 79-80 inland but stay near 73 degrees on the coast. It will turn cooler Thursday night as a drier air mass moves into the area behind the cool front.
High pressure will build into the area on Friday with sunshine and lower humidity. Look for a light NE breeze at 6-12 mph. Afternoon high temps. well be near 80-81°, with dew points dropping to around 57-60 giving a drier feel to the air. The onshore winds will keep the beaches in the low to mid 70's all day.
In the long-range, Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temps. in the low 80's and morning lows in the low 60's. This is close to the averages for early September. It will turn a little warmer Sunday with temps. near 84-85° and rising humidity. Monday will bring showers as another cool front approaches. Showers will linger into Tuesday. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the low/mid 80's with lows inn the mid 60's/ This is a bit above the average for mid September.
The average high for today is 82 degrees with an average low of 63 degrees.