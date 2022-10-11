Forecast updated on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 3:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and quite cool. Low 45-47°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72°. Beaches 68°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Milder and more humid. Low 59°. Wind: S 4-10 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with passing showers likely. Breezy and mild. High 70-72°. Beaches 68°. Wind: S 11-24 mph. Total rainfall from .3 to .6 inches.
Forecast Discussion
Skies will be clear tonight with lows near 45-47 degrees as a Canadian high pressure system moves east of the area. Winds will be light from the south, and it will be warmer near the Chesapeake Bay.
Wednesday will be mild with a south breeze developing at 8-12 mph by afternoon. Clouds will increase by Wednesday evening, but it will be a mainly sunny day. It will turn cloudy in the evening with some spotty showers ahead of a cold front. Look for afternoon highest temps. to be around 72-73° Wednesday.
Showers will develop late Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front moves slowly through the area. Rainfall will be around 0.4-0.6 inches and it will turn breezy ahead of the cold front. Afternoon temperatures will range from 69 on the coast to 72 degrees inland. The showers will taper off Thursday night as drier air moves back into the area.
In the long range, Skies will clear on Friday and it will be cooler with temps. near 68. Saturday and Sunday look sunny and dry with temps. from 70-72° in the afternoon hours while the mornings will be in the mid to upper 40's. A cold front will pass Sunday night with spotty showers and much cooler air Monday into Tuesday. Look fo rhighs near 67 Monday and only near 60 by Tuesday. We may see lows in the 30's by Tuesday night.
The average high for today is 71 degrees with an average low of 50 degrees.