Forecast updated on Thursday, 12 September 2024, at 4:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It was another pleasant early fall day across Delmarva, and tomorrow will be much the same. We need rain but will see none through Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 59-61º. Beaches 67°, Wind: E 3-7 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with scattered PM showers and isolated thunderstorms. High 79º inland. Wind: SE, becoming west 4-12 mph. Rainfall will be under 0.25 inches in most locations. Beaches: High 77º PM.
Friday Night: Clear and cool. Patchy fog toward sunrise. Low 63º. Wind: NE 1-7 mph. Beaches stay near 67°.
Saturday:Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm PM. High 79º inland and 72 on the coast. Wind: NE 6-12 mph. Beaches: High 73º with wind NE 8-14 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks clear and pleasant with light NE winds and lows near 60-61 degrees. Winds will be east around 3-7 mph. Winds will be higher near the coast.
Tomorrow looks much the same as today with sunshine and afternoon temps. near 79-81 degrees. An onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the low 70's all afternoon. Skies will remain clear Friday night with light NW winds.
Saturday looks sunny with little change in our weather. Look for a light NE wind at 6-12 mph. Afternoon highest temps, will touch 80 degrees inland and stay near 73º at the coast.
Saturday night will be clear with lows near 63º by sunrise Monday. We will see some patchy fog by daybreak Saturday and Sunday mornings.
In the long-range: Sunday will be sunny with high temps. In the upper 70’s. Clouds will increase Monday as a weak upper level low approaches, and temps. will reach 78 degrees. Clouds with some spotty showers are possible Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will be in the mid 60's.
The average high for early September is 81 degrees with an average low of 63 degrees.