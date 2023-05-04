Forecast updated on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A strong upper level low pressure system is moving away from the area and we will see more sunshuine and warmer temps. as we head into the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and quite cool. Wind: Varbl. 2-6 mph. Low 44°.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Spotty PM showers about. High 66°. Wind: W 0-7 mph. Beaches 62° with winds NE 4-8 mph PM.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Low 47° Wind: Light.
Saturday: Sunny and milder. High 70°. Wind: NW 3-9 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and chilly again. Look for lows in the mid 40's by daybreak with light winds.
Friday will be partly sunny and pleasant with light winds as a weak high pressure system builds over the area. There may be some spotty PM showers about due to some lingering unstable air over the area. Look for afternoon temperatures in the mid 60's. Skies will be clear Friday night with lows again in the mid/upper 40's.
Saturday looks sunny with a light NW wind and it will be milder. Afternoon temps will be near 70 Saturday but a weak sea breeze will cool the beaches to around 60 degrees in the afternoon. Winds on the beaches will turn to the NE at 6-10 mph Saturday afternoon.
In the long range: Sunday and Monday look mild with temps. in the upper 70's to near 80°. Some spotty showers are possible Sunday night, but it will be dry otherwise. Tuesday will be more humid with some scattered showers and variable clouds. Look for temps. near 78 in the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday look cooler with mostly sunny skies and temps. near 72-73 degrees.
The average low for early May is 50°, with a high temp. of 72°.