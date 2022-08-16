Forecast updated on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 3:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a light breeze. Low 64°. Wind: NE 3-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, and still pleasant. High 82° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: NE 5-12 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a light breeze. Low 64°. Wind: S 1-4 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny, and warm. High 85° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: W 3-10 mph. Winds SE 8-12 mph PM on the beaches.
Forecast Discussion:
A dry and pleasant airmass covers Delmarva and most of the northeast U.S. tonight with some clouds. An onshore wind flow around a dry high pressure system to our north will continue tonight and Wednesday. The air will stay rather dry and temperatures and humidity will be below the average for mid-August.
A few spotty showers are possible but most spots will stay dry tonight and tomorrow, Temperatures will dip to the mid 60's tonight and only climb to around 80 degrees again Wednesday. The onshore winds will keep the beaches to around 74 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Winds on the coast may gust to 20 mph again in the afternoon Wednesday.
Thursday looks sunny, with light west winds, and it will be a little warmer and more humid. An onshore sea breeze will develop on the coast with temps. there in the mid 70's. Inland temps. will be near 85 degrees. Winds on the coast will be from the SE at 10 mph in the afternoon hours.
In the long-range, it will turn more humid by Friday and Saturday. Temps. will reach 84-85 Thursday, and then high temps. will stay in the mid 80's through Sunday. Lows will stay in the mid 60's Thursday and Friday, but climb to the upper 60's by Sunday and Monday. Look for scattered showers Saturday through Monday. A few thundershowers are more likely Saturday and on Monday, but they may linger into Tuesday as well.
It will turn more humid by Sunday and Monday. No real hot weather seems likely in the next 10 days but next week will turn rather humid with warm temps.
The average high for today is 85 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.