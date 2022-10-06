Forecast updated on Thursday, October 5, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear with some thin high clouds at times. Low 54-55°. Wind: SW 1-5 mph.
Friday: Mostly Sunny, and mild. High 78-79°. Wind: SW/W 4-10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, breezy and cooler. Low 49-50°. Wind: N/NW 9-18 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, and cooler. Breezy PM near open water. High 62-64°. Wind: NW 11-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mainly clear tonight with lows near 54 degrees. We may see some high thin clouds and winds will turn to the southwest at 1-5 mph.
Friday looks dry and sunny with a southwest then westerly breeze as a cold front approaches. Temps. will reach the upper 70's Friday afternoon, but a cold front will pass in the early evening. Winds will turn to the SW Friday and increase to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds will turn to the NW and North Friday night and increase to 9-18 mph behind the front by 10 PM. Look for lows in the upper 40's to near 50 degrees by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will be sunny, but much cooler, with a NW breeze at 11-17 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will just reach 62 degrees around 3 PM before dropping into the 50's by dark. It will turn chilly Saturday night, with lows near 39 or 40 by sunrise Sunday.
In the long range, Sunday will be cool and dry, with morning lows near 38-40 degrees, and afternoon high temps. near 65. Monday looks dry and sunny with afternoon temps. near 68°. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 71° with sunshine as well.
The average high for today is 73 degrees with an average low of 52 degrees.