DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Areas of fog early, then partly to mostly sunny. A few showers or thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. A low chance of a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm. Highs near 90°F
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and more comfortable. Not as humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Continued mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mdi to upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 65°F.
Sunday will start off with areas of locally dense fog, especially in places that saw rain on Saturday afternoon. The fog will burn off by mid morning, and skies will be partly cloudy. Some showers or thunderstorms may pop-up in the afternoon, triggered by seabreeze and gust fronts, but we're not expecting as many storms as we saw Saturday afternoon. Like Saturday, any storms will likely be slow moving and feature heavy downpours. Temperatures will be close to seasonable, in the mid to upper 80s.
High pressure and unseasonably warm temperatures remain in charge on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the upper 80s. With the heat and humidity of the afternoon, a stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible.
A weak cold front will approach on Tuesday. Ahead of this front, expect a return of hot, humid air, as temperatures again rise into the low to mid 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday. The front is expected to sort of wash out over the Mid-Atlantic, so it will struggle to fire up any showers or thunderstorms, but the low chance remains, with any storms featuring gusty downpours.
In the wake of that front, more comfortable and less humid air is expected as we welcome in the month of September.
In the tropics, there are four areas of interest.
In the Central Atlantic, a tropical wave has a medium chance of becoming an organized tropical system as it moves in an area of favorable dynamics for development. If it becomes a named storm, its name would be "Danielle."
Three other areas, one in the Caribbean, one several hundred miles east of Bermuda, and one off the west coast of Africa all have low chances of development. None pose a direct threat to Delmarva at this time.