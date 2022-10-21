DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Clear and cool. Patchy fog late. Lows in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Becoming breezy. Highs near 70°F.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds from the northeast at 10-20 mph, gusty at times. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Lingering showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild, with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 67°F. Normal low: 46°F.
As we get ready to kick off the weekend, we have a pleasant Friday evening in store for Delmarva with clear skies and calm winds. This means temperatures falling into the low 40s by sunrise Saturday. Patchy fog is also likely to develop after midnight.
Saturday will definitely be the pick of the weekend as the day starts off sunny, allowing temperatures to rise to near 70 degrees. By afternoon, we'll start to notice increasing clouds and an easterly breeze as a coastal low approaches from the south, though we'll stay dry through the evening hours.
Sunday will be a pretty gloomy day, with scattered on-and-off showers and a gusty breeze from the coastal low. Small craft advisories and gale warnings may be necessary for the waters around Delmarva.
The coastal low will take its time departing, so on Monday, we're expecting mostly cloudy skies with lingering windswept showers. Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at times.
Then milder temperatures return by Tuesday, with the rest of the week seeing mild high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, along with partly sunny skies.
There will be another chance of some showers on Thursday.
In the Tropical Atlantic, a disturbance in the central Atlantic has a low chance of development as it approaches Bermuda early next week.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.