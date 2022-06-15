Forecast updated on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and pleasant. Showers and thunderstorms about by sunrise. Low 66°. Wind: SE 3-9 mph.
Thursday: Morning showers and scattered storms, then partly sunny. High 83-85° inland with temps. around 74° near the beaches. Wind: S 8-17 mph but SE at 14-19 mph on the beaches in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Scattered thunderstorms, clearing late. Low 71°. Wind: S 4-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Breezy with isolated storms about PM. Cooler after dark and less humid. High 92-93° inland with temps. around 88-91° near the beaches. Wind: SW 8-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be a little cooler as a weak cool front has stalled to our south. There maybe showers in the area by sunrise as a cluster fo thunderstorms drops down from the north.
Thursday will start with scattered showers and clouds then turn partly sunny and pleasantly warm in the afternoon. Look for temperatures in the mid 80's. The beaches will have an onshore wind flow with temps. in the mid/upper 70's. Winds will increase from the southeast to south at 8-17 mph through the day. The air will be more humid with dew points in the 60's, and it will get more humid later in the day. Thunderstorms and showers are likely well after dark as a cool front approaches.
Friday looks sunny and hot with a west wind at 10-19 mph. Temperatures will reach 90 to 92 and even the beaches may approach 90 degrees ahead of a cold front. Winds will turn to the NW behind the front in the evening with drier air and cooler air moving into our area by sunrise Saturday.
In the long-range, cooler and drier air will arrive Friday evening as a cool front passes. The weekend will be sunny, cooler, and much less humid behind the front. Look for afternoon temps. near 78-80 both Saturday and Sunday. Low temps will fall into the upper 50's by Sunday and Monday morning. It will turn warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures climbing back to the upper 80's. Even hotter weather is possible later next week.