DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Patchy frost possible, especially on the Midshore. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 64°F. Normal low: 42°F.
High pressure will try to push into the Mid-Atlantic today, but will still have to contend with a frontal boundary to our south.
The boundary is far enough south that all rain chances are confined to the Eastern Shore of Virginia (very low chance for sprinkles) and south. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but the clouds should be more of the mid-to-high level, so a few peeks of filtered sunshine may be possible in the afternoon.
Temperatures Saturday afternoon will only make it into the low 50s, but with a northeasterly breeze, eastern Sussex County, as well as Worcester County could be stuck in the upper 40s, especially if the clouds stay a little thicker.
Skies will gradually clear overnight, especially on Maryland's Midshore, where a Frost Advisory is in effect for Sunday morning. Temperatures in isolated areas could fall to freezing or below, so be sure to take care of any sensitive plants you've begun to grow.
The high will succeed in pushing the boundary farther south, and Delmarva will bask in cool sunshine for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will be more mild than Saturday, but a gusty northeast breeze will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
High pressure will then build in and dominate the weather for much of the next week, with lots of sunshine Monday through Fridayday with temperatures climbing from the low 60s Monday into the upper 70s by Wednesday, and even some low 80s possible on Thursday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near or slightly above normal for April 15-April 21.