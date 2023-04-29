DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some drizzle or mist. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday night: Cloudy with some stray showers. Mild. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Rain likely. Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Breezy. Winds SE 5-15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 71°F. Normal low: 48°F.
While the forecast for rain will put a damper on weekend plans, the rain we received on Friday, and in the forecast for Sunday is welcome on Delmarva as moderate drought conditions have persisted on the peninsula.
After the wet and windy Friday, we'll get a bit of a break today as we'll be in between two low pressure systems.
Expect Saturday to be mostly cloudy with a few areas of drizzle or mist, although a few peeks of sun in the afternoon can't be ruled out. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low 70s.
Then another low pressure system will spin up and transit the Mid-Atlantic during the day on Sunday.
Rain and wind return for Sunday, although it likely won't rain all day. A cold front will approach Sunday afternoon, which could trigger some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Widespread severe storms are unlikely, but a few storms could briefly become severe, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore. Gusty winds are the main threat, but a brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.
The deep low-pressure system that is the parent to the rain and wind we've been getting will hang around the Great Lakes for the start of next week. While rain chances diminish by Monday, we'll keep a mix of clouds and sun, along with breezy and cool conditions in the forecast Monday through Wednesday.
Shower chances, and perhaps some more widespread rain are possible by next Saturday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation slightly below normal for May 5-May 12.